More than 100 purses found in home of Richland County car break-in suspect

A real-life “Bonnie and Clyde” are accused of breaking into dozens of cars around Richland County and using credit cards and checks stolen from the vehicles to get money, according to officials.
Deputies found 103 purses and wallets in the home of David Rice, 52, who was arrested last week on 15 charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft and financial transaction card fraud, Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday. Rice will likely face more charges in a rash of vehicle break-ins in February and March that Lott said included areas in Richland County, Forest Acres and the city of Columbia.
In addition to the purses, Lott said deputies found driver’s licenses, credit cards, checkbooks and a dozen wigs in Rice’s home. Deputies have identified Rice’s girlfriend, Mechelle Savage, as his accomplice.
“When you talk about a career criminal, this is a career criminal,” Lott said. “This is all he knows, and this is all he wants to do. He doesn’t want to go out there and get a job and work like the rest of people. He wants to go out here and steal people’s stuff.”
Rice hit parking lots at fitness centers, restaurants and colleges and mainly targeted the Two Notch Road area, Lott said. Deputies believe he would break the windows of vehicles in which he could see purses, bags or wallets and then take the items.
Investigators say Savage, who has not been arrested, would go to banks and use the stolen credit and debit cards and check books. Lott said she would wear the wigs to conceal her identity, and that she would always use the drive-through lane farthest from the bank.
“They would share the money,” Lott said. He added that Rice and Savage carried out their crimes using a stolen Jeep, and that Rice would keep stealing license plates to put on the SUV.
Rice has a criminal record that goes back to a 1982 arrest for burglary and grand larceny, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
