Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis

Attorney Dick Harpootlian argued that 5th Circuit Solicitor sought charges of armed robbery in order to meet terms of a speedy trial motion.
tglantz@thestate.com
How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

Crime & Courts

How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says card skimmers used to steal people's card information are being found on automatic teller machines on a weekly basis, and that this crime is happening nationally. Sheriff Leon Lott explains how to spot a skimmer the next time you pull up to an ATM.

Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

Crime & Courts

Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unknown man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."

Editor's Choice Videos