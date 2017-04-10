Man charged as accessory in deadly Columbia shooting, 2 others sought

Columbia Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting and are gathering information on two alleged accomplices.
Donte Anthony Foske, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.
Foske and two other male suspects are accused in the shooting of 28-year-old Marvin Webber at the 7300 block of Patterson Road on March 30, 2017.
Police say they believe Webber was shot and killed while attempting to sell a vehicle to the suspects.
Foske is accused of witnessing the shooting death, leaving the scene, and not calling police to report the crime.
Foske is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $130,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:
- CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC
- Text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC, followed by the tip information.
- Log onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.
