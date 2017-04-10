Richland deputies perform CPR on choking baby until paramedics arrive

Four Richland County deputies are credited with helping a choking baby by performing CPR on him in his family’s car in rush hour traffic Friday.
Deputy Luis Rosado was flagged down by the family Friday afternoon at Decker Boulevard and Faraway Drive, said Cpl. Kristin Boyles, who arrived a short time later and took over CPR and chest compressions for Rosado.
“I could heard the dad outside the car, 'Don't let this happen, don't let this happen,’” Boyles recalled. Master Deputy Douglas Rooks consoled the father and kept onlookers back while the other deputies worked.
Senior Deputy Dennis Thomas arrived and took over compressions on the baby’s limp body. Thomas said paramedics arrived about three minutes later, and Boyles ran the toddler over to the ambulance as it pulled up. At that point, he said, the baby was still unresponsive.
At the hospital, doctors performed a procedure to remove the peanut from the baby’s throat, Boyles said.
“I kind of hung around because I wanted to know for myself how the child was doing,” Thomas said. “My mind went straight to my son when I came up on the situation.”
The baby is still in the hospital but is recovering, Boyles said. Some of the officers went and visited him Saturday.
“I told the mom: There's a reason this baby has made it like this,” she said. “We're gonna be surprised one day when we find out his reason.”
Comments