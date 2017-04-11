Suspect in slayings of Columbia mother and daughter waives extradition

The California man accused of killing a Columbia mother and her 3-year-old daughter in 2011 has waived extradition and will return to South Carolina, according to officials.
Kenneth Canzater Jr., 33, of Perris, Calif., will be charged with the murders of Candra Alston, 25, and her daughter Malaysia Boykin, officials have said. Canzater was arrested in Corona, Calif., last month and is jailed in Riverside, Calif.
Canzater has waived his right to an extradition hearing, according to Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons. That means he will not fight extradition and will return to South Carolina sooner rather than later.
A representative for the U.S. Marshals Service would not comment on when Canzater may return to South Carolina.
Alston and Malaysia were found dead in Alston’s home at Brook Pines Apartments off Broad River Road on Jan. 9, 2011, in what Chief Skip Holbrook called “a truly horrific crime scene.” Holbrook said Alston was shot in the head, and Malaysia had been stabbed multiple times.
Police have described Canzater as an acquaintance of Alston and said he admitted to knowing and spending time with Alston and her daughter. Officials have declined to comment on a possible motive for the killings.
