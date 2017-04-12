Lexington County investigating dozens of fake 911 calls

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating nearly 60 unfounded 911 calls made to the dispatch center since late March.

The county communications center received 57 calls between March 25 and Wednesday that turned out to be baseless, according to detectives.

“We believe a woman made all the calls using an out-of-service cellphone that still has the capability of making 911 calls,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Fortunately, all these turned out to be false alarms but we’ve tied up resources responding to a wide array of calls.”

Koon said most of the woman’s calls to 911 have reported serious incidents such as shootings, robberies or burglaries.

“We’ve determined most of the calls are coming from the St. Andrews area (of northwest Columbia) and we have some information about the type of phone being used,” Koon said. “We’re releasing one of the calls in hopes that someone will recognize her voice and help us find out who she is so we can talk with her.”

Anyone with information on the identity of who might be making these 911 calls should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.