Sheriff: Gangland murder outside Richland County nightclub was "assassination attempt" over drugs
Five men were charged in the March shooting of Pierre Wilson outside Club ReVeal on Two Notch Road. Sheriff Leon Lott said the gunmen were waiting outside the club with guns drawn when Wilson and his brother exited.
Sheriff: Gangland murder outside Richland County nightclub was "assassination attempt" over drugs
'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says
