2 Lexington County parents charged with child abuse

Two Lexington County parents were charged with child abuse for injuries to their 10-year-old child, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
Phillip Davis, 33, and Somaly Elaine Davis, 37, of Batesburg-Leesville, were each charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to SLED. The charges come after an investigation into injuries to the couple’s 10-year-old child.
Details about the child’s injuries were not available, but probable cause affidavits say they “unlawfully place[d] a child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety, and/or did cause ... bodily harm to the child so that the life or health of the child is endangered or likely to be endangered.”
The alleged abuse happened between Jan. 29 and Feb. 12 in Saluda County, according to SLED. Both suspects are in the Saluda County Detention Center and face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.
