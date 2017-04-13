High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target
Members of the Richland County Sheriff's department and West Columbia Police department tests out the department’s new M600 Service Rifle at a firing range.The $10,000 weapon was donated to the departments by a businessman who wishes to remain anonymous.
Tracy Glantztglantz@thestate.com
