More false 911 calls made to Lexington Co. emergency center Wednesday night

Lexington County’s emergency dispatch operation continued to receive false 911 calls Wednesday night, the same day the sheriff’s office went public with problem of some 57 baseless 911 calls received since March 25.

Do you recognize the voice in this fake 911 calls? Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspects making false 911 calls. Almost 60 "baseless" calls were made to Lexington County's communications center between March 25 and April 12. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Authorities believe the same person may be responsible for the calls which have reported shootings, burglaries and robberies, none of which turned out to be real, Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

“Fortunately, all these turned out to be false alarms but we’ve tied up resources responding to a wide array of calls,” Koon said.

In one of the three Wednesday night calls, released by authorities in the hopes someone might recognize the caller’s voice, the woman says she is going to kill herself but then hangs up on the dispatcher.

The woman says she is calling from St. Andrews but an address is hard to make out.

Authorities believe she is using an out-of-service cell phone that can still make 911 calls.

If you can help identify the caller, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.