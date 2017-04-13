Columbia man, 16-year-old girl charged with armed carjacking in Lugoff

Richland County deputies arrested a 19-year-old Columbia man on Thursday near the Garners Ferry Road Walmart, where he worked, after he fled deputies investigating an overnight armed carjacking in Lugoff.
The stolen vehicle had been traced to Davernier Capon Parker’s home on Shorecrest Drive in Columbia, Kershaw County sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release.
As Richland County deputies waited for a search warrant, Parker allegedly drove away in the stolen car to the Walmart where he worked.
A search of his home turned up a gun described by the carjacking victim and the victim’s cell phone, Matthews said.
The carjacking occurred around 1:13 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Harbor Freight in Lugoff. The victim told authorities he was carjacked at gunpoint by four people.
Parker and a 16-year-old unnamed female juvenile were charged with carjacking. Parker also was charged with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Parker was being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center Thursday night. The juvenile was turned over to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice although she will be tried as an adult, Matthews said.
The two other suspects in the carjacking have been identified and are being sought, Matthews said.
Comments