Former USC football standout, Demetris Summers, pleads guilty to drug charges

Former USC football player Demetris Summers, 33, was sentenced to 8 years in jail after pleading guilty Friday to manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine in Lexington County.
An investigation of Summers’ activities began in 2015, said Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon. Undercover agents made multiple purchases of crack cocaine from him.
A search warrant of Summers’ Lexington County home turned up “crack cocaine, powder cocaine and multiple firearms,” Koon said.
It’s a long fall for a man who is considered the best high school football player of all time in South Carolina.
He set national high school records from 1999-2002 and was called a “a lethal offensive weapon,” on the field.
The Lexington native led the Lexington High School Wildcats to a state championship and then played football at South Carolina under Lou Holtz starting in 2003.
Before being booted off the team after testing positive for drugs in 2005, Summers led the Gamecocks in rushing in 2003 and 2004.
