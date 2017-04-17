Lexington County investigating case of burned body found near Columbiana Centre

Lexington County authorities have not yet released the identity of the person whose burned body was found Saturday night.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sunday the deceased victim was believed to be a male. An autopsy is expected Monday.
Columbia firefighters called to a brush fire found the body in the 100 block of Paces Brook Avenue.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m., said spokeswoman Brittany Jackamonis. The case has been turned over to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
The area where the body was found is at the Paces Brook Apartment complex off Columbiana Drive, less than a mile from the Columbiana Centre.
No other details were available Sunday night.
From Staff Reports
