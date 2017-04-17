Crime & Courts

April 17, 2017 9:02 AM

Suspect sought for attempted murder in Sunday shooting

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are searching for a man they say shot at two people in a car Sunday night, injuring one of the victims.

Daquan Manning is wanted for attempted murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 7100 block of Gavilan Avenue, which is off Interstate 20 between S.C. 277 and U.S. 21. Police say a male victim inside the car suffered serious injuries and is still receiving medical treatment.

Anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

