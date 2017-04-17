No ID yet on burned body found at Lexington Co. apartment complex

Officials are awaiting the results of a Monday autopsy to learn more about the person whose burned body was found at a Lexington County apartment complex Saturday.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has said the victim appears to be a man; however, an identity has not been released. An autopsy was expected Monday.
Columbia firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to a brush fire at Paces Brook Apartments on Paces Brook Avenue, officials have said. The complex is located just off Columbiana Drive, less than a mile from Columbiana Centre.
Firefighters found the body and contacted law enforcement. The case has been turned over to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, since the complex is located in Lexington County’s jurisdiction.
Additional details about the case were not immediately available Monday morning.
