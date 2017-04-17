Lexington police seeking suspect in burglary

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for burglary.
An unknown white male broke into the Rainbow Gas Garden, located at 911 South Lake Drive, at approximately 3 a.m. on April 17, according to public information officer Cpl. Cameron Mortenson.
The suspect broke through the glass front door and took twelve cartons of Newport cigarettes, Mortenson said.
The suspect was wearing a red t-shirt under a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ski mask, and purple gloves and left the scene in a black sedan, Mortenson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
