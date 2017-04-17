Crime & Courts

April 17, 2017 5:45 PM

Lamar woman returns stolen car, not goods, to person she burglarized

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman who returned a stolen car to its owner – after she was accused of using it to carry the items she stole from his residence.

She didn’t return the property.

Heather Lee Adeeb, 35, was arrested on April 6 and charged with 2nd degree burglary and use of a vehicle without permission, according to public information officer Ken Bell.

On March 3, the Lamar woman is accused of burglarizing a residence in the 2600 block of Stern Drive in Sumter County. According to the arrest warrant, Adeeb stole assorted clothing, household items, tools and jewelry valued at about $1,688.

Adeeb then used the victim’s vehicle to transport the stolen items before returning the vehicle to the victim, said Bell, adding Adeeb kept the rest of what she stole.

