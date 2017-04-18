Crime & Courts

April 18, 2017 9:08 AM

Deputies investigating apparent threat against Sumter County school

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Deputies are investigating a possible threat made to “shoot up” a Sumter County middle school.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were at Hillcrest Middle School on Peach Orchard Road in Dalzell Tuesday morning, according to sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Ken Bell. Someone reported on social media Monday night that they were going to “shoot up” the school Tuesday.

Initial reports are that there has not been an incident at the school, and there is no indication that this is a credible threat, Bell said.

Check back for updates.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center

Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center 1:11

Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center
High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target 2:05

High-tech firearm uses guidance system to lock on target
'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says 0:49

'He loved his kids,' mother of Richland County gangland murder victim says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos