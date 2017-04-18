Deputies investigating apparent threat against Sumter County school

Deputies are investigating a possible threat made to “shoot up” a Sumter County middle school.
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were at Hillcrest Middle School on Peach Orchard Road in Dalzell Tuesday morning, according to sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Ken Bell. Someone reported on social media Monday night that they were going to “shoot up” the school Tuesday.
Initial reports are that there has not been an incident at the school, and there is no indication that this is a credible threat, Bell said.
Check back for updates.
Comments