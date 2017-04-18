Crime & Courts

Masked suspect robs business near Columbia mall at gunpoint

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

Deputies are searching for a masked suspect in an armed robbery at a business on Two Notch Road near Columbia Place Mall.

A suspect walked into Carolina Title Loan, 7118 Two Notch Road, Monday and presented a handgun, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The business is across Two Notch Road from Columbia Place Mall.

The suspect then reportedly demanded money from an employee.

A surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray pants, white tennis shoes and a dark baseball hat.

He also concealed his face with sunglasses and what appears to be a ski mask.

The video shows the suspect holding a handgun in one hand and then an employee handing him cash in the other hand.

The victim was not injured, according to the release.

Anyone with information the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.

