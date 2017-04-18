Midlands grandfather assaulted in apparent road rage incident

A Midlands grandfather was injured during a weekend road rage incident in Charlotte that apparently resulted from a wrong turn.
Russell Carlile and his wife were driving through uptown Charlotte on Saturday night when his wife turned their truck the wrong way on Fifth Street near Tryon Road, Carlile told NBC Charlotte. They were trying to get turned around when, Carlile said, the other car charged at theirs. The driver exited his vehicle shouting.
Carlile told the station the driver punched him, knocking him out on the concrete. He and his wife were on the way home from seeing their grandchildren for the Easter holiday.
“I couldn’t understand what he was hollering and screaming about, so I went to get out of the truck and soon as I got out of the truck, he hit me and that’s all I remember because he knocked me out,” said Carlile. He said it will likely take a couple months for his ribs to recover.
A GoFundMe page set up for Carlile says that they live in Blythewood.
Police say there have been no arrests.
