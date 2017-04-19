No indictment for Forest Acres officer who stood in front of, fired at teen’s car

A grand jury decided not to indict a Forest Acres police officer who stepped in front of a car and fired several gunshots as the teen motorist drove away.

Prosecutors were seeking an indictment on attempted murder for Officer Robert Cooper. However, a grand jury has returned a “no bill,” according to online court records.

In video of the May 2016 shooting, Cooper, a six-year veteran of the department at the time, is seen stepping in front of the vehicle as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon tried to drive around him. Cooper fires seven shots, rapidly and at close distance, as the car slowly moves closer to him.

Gallmon was struck at least once. He was taken into custody following a brief, two-mile chase by other officers, the police incident report said. Two pistols also were found inside the car, which was reported stolen, the report said.

After being released from the hospital, Gallmon was arrested on several charges, including traffic violations, unlawful possession of a pistol and drug possession charges.

The criminal charges against Gallmon remain pending, according to court records. A lawsuit filed by Gallmon in November against Cooper, the Forest Acres Police Department and Chief Gene Sealy alleges recklessness and negligence by the defendants and seeks unspecified punitive and exemplary damages.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of Forest Acres police.

