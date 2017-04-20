SC Corrections chief says there is ‘not one solution’ for department’s challenges

The director of the S.C. Department of Corrections told a Senate panel Thursday that there is “not one solution” that will solve the agency’s ills, following two high-profile incidents in as many weeks.
Bryan Stirling said the agency is doing everything it can to address staffing shortages, comply with a settlement agreement involving a mental health lawsuit and limit access to cell phones for inmates.
Citing a pending criminal investigation, Stirling decline to discuss details surrounding the killing of four inmates earlier this month, allegedly at the hands of two others in a dorm for the mentally ill at Kirkland Correctional Institution, near the Harbison area.
Stirling also did not elaborate on the stabbing incident on Sunday of a correctional officer at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County. But he stressed that the agency is doing everything it can to combat cell phones and contraband.
“One of the most dangerous times that our officers can have, and we see this repeatedly, is when we try to take contraband or a cell phone away,” Stirling said.
Senators discussed possibly having a closed-door session in the future to learn more about the incidents at both facilities. They also want to talk about what else can be done to address the agency’s challenges.
Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, proposed the creation of a task force or a special panel that can do a deeper dive into the agency in hopes of producing additional solutions. No decision was made on Allen’s proposal.
“We have the four at Kirkland that are fatalities and we have the threat of loss of life in Kershaw,” Allen said. “We don’t need anything more in South Carolina to wake up and say this is a problem.”
