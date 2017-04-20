SC Corrections chief says there is ‘not one solution’ for department’s challenges

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 Questions about mass murder at Kirkland Correctional Center Pause 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:15 Eggstravaganza 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions 1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The four state prison inmates strangled last week were killed by their fellow inmates likely because they were nuisances to other prisoners. Questions are being asked as to how this could happen. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com