‘I’m going to kill myself’: Woman accused of making fake 911 calls arrested

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspects making false 911 calls. Almost 60 "baseless" calls were made to Lexington County's communications center between March 25 and April 12. Lexington County Sheriff's Department