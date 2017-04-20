‘I’m going to kill myself’: Woman accused of making fake 911 calls arrested

Police officers arrested a woman they believe made fake calls to 911 in Richland and Lexington counties.
Columbia and Lexington County had been receiving dozens of calls for service – including homicides, threats of suicide, bomb threats and shootings – in the past month.
One of the calls to Lexington County 911 included a woman giving an address on St. Andrews Road, saying she was “going to kill myself” and then hanging up.
Police located Jheri L. Polite, 32, at her resident on Bentley Drive, in Columbia where police said many of the fake calls originated. She was booked into the Richland County jail Wednesday, authorities said.
Lexington sheriff’s investigators have tracked 14 fake 911 calls to a St. Andrews-area business where Polite was employed, according to a new release issued Thursday.
Investigators found a in-active Blackberry phone that only had 911 capabilities in her possession, which they believe she used to make the calls.
Polite was charged with 31 counts of unlawful use of 911, including 12 counts from Columbia police and 19 from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the false calls prevented officers from responding to real emergencies.
“False alarms not only put our officers at risk in their efforts to respond to emergency calls, they put the public at risk as well,” Holbrook said.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said he was glad officers were able to make an arrest, as the county’s communications center has received more than 70 fake calls for service since March 25.
“We’re fortunate they all turned out to be false alarms, but we still tied up resources responding to the calls,” Koon said.
Police was arrested in DeKalb County, Ga., for similar crimes in 2004, according to police.
Polite was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
