Lexington man guilty of trading child porn

A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty on a child pornography charge.
Scott Eric Fernquist, 22, was found guilty of receiving child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s District of South Carolina office.
Prosecutors said Fernquist traded child pornography on the internet from April to June of 2013.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Fernquist to 10 years of prison, $4,000 of restitution and 25 years of supervised release Thursday.
During his supervised release, he will be required to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, submit to random polygraph examinations, refrain from contact with children or use the internet without supervision, the release stated.
Fernquist’s arrest was part Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide imitative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
