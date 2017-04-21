Crime & Courts

April 21, 2017 8:14 AM

Armed robbery reported on USC campus

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The University of South Carolina reported an armed robbery after midnight Friday.

USC sent out a Carolina Alert at 12:45 a.m. warning an armed robbery had taken place at the corner of Blossom and Sumter streets.

The alert described the suspects as black males ages 18 to 24, one wearing a blue shirt and another wearing a green shirt.

They left the scene heading toward the Blossom garage.

By 1:13 a.m., the suspects were not believed to be in the area any more.

USC Police continue to investigate this case.

Check back for updates.

