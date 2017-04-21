Crime & Courts

April 21, 2017 5:42 PM

Suspects sought after armed robbery at Richalnd Co. TD Bank

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery on Friday.

Just after 4 p.m., Richalnd County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the TD Bank branch in 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to public information liaison Lt. Curtis Wilson.

No injuries were reported, said Wilson, adding the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for suspects.

The suspect is a described as a tall, white male last seen wearing a black hoodie, who fled the scene in a silver GMC Yukon with tinted windows toward Sumter, according to online reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

