Newberry man charged with sexually assaulting minor for years

A Newberry man was arrested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor on Friday.
Craig Busse, 55, is accused of sexually molesting a girl, 15-years-old or younger, according to Chief Deputy Todd Johnson. Busse was arrested Friday and released on $15,000 cash bond.
The accused assault had been occurring for more than two years, starting in Jan. 2015, according to Johnson.
The sheriff’s office learned of the ongoing crime after the victim confided about it to a friend, who in turn told her parents, who ultimately informed a school guidance counselor and authorities.
Comments