Another lawsuit filed against accused killer Todd Kohlhepp

Another lawsuit has been filed against Todd Kohlhepp, the former real estate agent charged with killing seven people in the Upstate and kidnapping an Anderson woman.
The latest lawsuit has been filed by the family of Chris Sherbert, an employee of Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee who was killed in 2003.
The suit, filed on behalf of Sherbert’s mother Deborah, accuses Kohlhepp of negligence and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and seeks an undisclosed amount of damages. Court records show the suit was electronically filed April 14.
The quadruple homicide at Superbike, long unsolved, was broken open last November after investigators found Anderson resident Kala Brown chained in a storage container on Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff.
Kohlhepp confessed to several crimes, including the Superbike killings, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Along with those killings, Kohlhepp is charged in the death of Charles David Carver, Brown’s boyfriend.
Carver and Brown disappeared from Anderson in late August. Carver’s body was found on Kohlhepp’s land after Brown was found alive.
Kohlhepp is also charged in the deaths of Johnny and Meagan Coxie, a husband and wife who disappeared from Spartanburg in December 2015 and whose bodies were found last November on Kohlhepp’s property.
In addition to criminal charges, Kohlhepp faces multiple civil lawsuits, including one filed by Brown and others filed by families of his alleged victims.
Kohlhepp, 46, is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
