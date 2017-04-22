Deputies are looking for the man in these photos after Garners Ferry bank robbery

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released security camera photos of the suspect accused of robbing the TD Bank on Garners Ferry Road on Friday.
The suspect is a described as a tall, white male last seen wearing a black hoodie, who fled the scene in a silver GMC Yukon with tinted windows toward Sumter, according to online reports.
Just after 4 p.m., Richland County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the TD Bank branch in 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to public information liaison Lt. Curtis Wilson.
No injuries were reported, said Wilson, adding the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
