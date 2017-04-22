Fight between lovers leads to shots fired and a 5-hour standoff in West Columbia

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC A couple’s argument turned violent and resulted in a five-hour standoff between police and a man in West Columbia on Saturday.
Dominique Sligh, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Police say Sligh fired six shots from a handgun during an argument with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 700 block of Center Street. The woman fled the apartment, and when officers arrived, Sligh would not respond to them, police say.
The State Law Enforcement Division arrived to assist West Columbia police. Sligh emerged after officers deployed gas into the apartment, and he was arrested without incident, police say.
Sligh was being taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon.
