Crime & Courts

April 22, 2017 7:45 PM

Police investigating shooting at Columbia mall

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Dutch Square Mall on Saturday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Columbia police reported the shooting at the shopping center off Bush River Road.

No injuries were reported, and the only damage is to a shop window.

The shooting is being reported as accidental, based on surveillance video, according to authorities.

The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3

Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3 5:58

Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 3
Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1 1:45

Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1
Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 2 0:12

Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 2

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos