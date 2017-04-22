Police investigating shooting at Columbia mall

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at Dutch Square Mall on Saturday.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Columbia police reported the shooting at the shopping center off Bush River Road.
No injuries were reported, and the only damage is to a shop window.
The shooting is being reported as accidental, based on surveillance video, according to authorities.
The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Shooting investigation @ Dutch Square Mall. NO one injured. Damage to shop window. At this time it appears to be accidental based on video.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 22, 2017
Here's a picture of the suspect from shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/0kRy50EPIq— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 22, 2017
Comments