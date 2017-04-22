Family honors Anderson County man found dead on Todd Kohlhepp’s land

Charles David Carver told his mother that when he died, he wanted to be cremated and have his ashes spread beneath a grand tree.
His family thought that would happen decades from now.
They gathered Saturday in rural Starr, in the yard of his childhood home where blackberries grow wild.
They never mentioned Todd Kohlhepp, the Upstate real estate agent who now is an accused serial killer charged in Carver’s death.
Instead, with a few dozen relatives and neighbors, they set out to remember the man they call David, who they lost when he was just 32 years old.
Carver’s mother, Joanne Shiflet, mixed his ashes into the dirt by hand.
When her husband, Jaye Shiflet, lifted a shovel to help with the mixing, she gently told him “no.” So he stood beside her and put his own hands in the dirt.
A few minutes later, Carver’s siblings, Katie Carver, Nathan Shiflet and Jessica Williams, joined them to help plant a young weeping willow tree.
Jaye Shiflet tossed two pennies into the dirt where the tree was planted. As tears ran down his cheeks, he explained that he wanted his stepson “to always be able to have his two cents worth.”
He read handwritten notes on a piece of paper, referencing Genesis 3:19.
“There are a lot of things that we wish had never happened,” Shiflet said. “But Genesis says we are made of dust and to dust we will return.”
Carver and his girlfriend, Kala Brown, disappeared from Anderson Crossing Apartments in late August. Investigators found Brown alive Nov. 3, chained in a metal storage container on land near Woodruff owned by Kohlhepp. Carver’s body was found on the same land soon afterward. Brown and Carver had gone to Kohlhepp’s 95-acre property to do a cleaning job when they disappeared, according to investigators.
After Brown was found, investigators also found the remains of Johnny and Meagan Coxie, the Spartanburg husband and wife who went missing in December 2015. Kohlhepp also confessed last November to killing four employees at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Joanne Shiflet does not want to remember her son only as a victim, she said.
“David was more than that,” she said. “He was so much more.”
She served grape Kool-Aid and Little Debbie snack cakes after the tree was planted because those were two of David’s favorite things.
Neighbors remembered him as polite and funny.
Patricia Patton credits him with saving her life.
“A pole fell near my house and he and some other boys came running,”she said. “He told me to stay inside. He kept me away from wires that could have electrocuted me.”
Jaye Shiflet closed the memorial with a simple prayer.
“Lord, use this tree to provide shade for the birds,” he said. “And as a safe place for anything that needs hiding from predators.”
Comments