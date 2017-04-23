Coroner: Mother of accused killer Todd Kohlhepp has died

The 70-year-old mother of accused killer Todd Kohlhepp has died, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a release late Sunday Kohlhepp’s mother, Regina Ann Tague, of Mesa Lane in Moore, was found deceased on Sunday morning by her husband inside her home.
Clevenger said based on an investigation with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and an exam of Tague’s body, both agencies believe there is no foul play at this time.
A review of Tague’s medical records and cause of death will be available Monday, the coroner said.
Comments