Police investigating reported robbery at a Columbia Burger King

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery on Sunday.
Just before 9 p.m., the police reported the robbery occurred at the Burger King in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road.
The police are searching for two male suspects.
The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Reported armed robbery at 2900 block of Two Notch Rd about 20 mins ago. Possibly two male suspects. Investigators will gather more info. pic.twitter.com/VxVCknDEoJ— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 24, 2017
Comments