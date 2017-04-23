Crime & Courts

April 23, 2017 9:10 PM

Police investigating reported robbery at a Columbia Burger King

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery on Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., the police reported the robbery occurred at the Burger King in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road.

The police are searching for two male suspects.

The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

