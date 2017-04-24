Police release photo of car involved in attempted murder

The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance picture of a vehicle that’s wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
The car – possibly a green, mid-2000’s Toyota Corolla – was involved in a shooting in the 2800 block of Booker Street shortly after 6 p.m. on April 20, according to the police
The car’s occupants allegedly shot at another car, striking the driver in the lower body and causing him to crash into a vacant house, the police said.
The 19-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment.
The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
