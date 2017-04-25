Man faces indecent exposure charges in three Midlands jurisdictions

A 35-year-old man being held in the Columbia jail for indecent exposure was charged by Richland County for alleged actions in the parking lot of Muv Fitness at the Village of Sandhills.
Berrino McClary was identified by Richland County sheriff investigators as the man who allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched himself on April 4th, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release on Tuesday.
He was located in the Columbia jail where he was being held on an unrelated indecent exposure charge, Lott said.
McClary now faces charges of indecent exposure in three Midlands jurisdictions; Columbia, Richland County and Lexington County where he was arrested on March 27, 2017 for indecent exposure.
Details of the incidents in Columbia and Lexington County were not immediately available.
Comments