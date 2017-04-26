Woman charged with stealing patrol car, hitting pedestrian

A woman allegedly stole a Richland Sheriff’s patrol car on Tuesday and hit another woman while speeding away from one of the agency’s regional headquarters.
Nikenya Williams, 29, is facing charges of attempted murder, grand larceny and malicious injury to real property, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. She was being held Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Williams is accused throwing a brick through the window of a woman’s vehicle on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Carrington Place Apartments on Beatty Road off Broad River Road, according to a department news release.
The owner of the vehicle, a woman who was not named in the release, walked over to the Richland County Sheriff's Department Region 4 Headquarters to report the incident. Williams followed the woman, the release said.
As Williams stood in the parking lot, a deputy whose vehicle was running, used her keyless remote pad to unlock her patrol car. That’s when Williams allegedly jumped in, drove away “at a high rate of speed” and hit the other woman with the car. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Williams didn’t make it far, according to the release. She was found locked in the patrol car less than a mile away at the Cypress Run Apartments on Broad River Road. Deputies had to break the glass of the patrol car to arrest Williams.
