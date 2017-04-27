Officer struck by car, injured at Lexington County hospital

S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Lexington County hospital.
A Lexington Medical Center Public Safety officer responded to a situation with a person in a car on the hospital’s campus, according to LMC public relations manager Jennifer Wilson.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the shooting happened after a confrontation between the officer and the individual.
The officer was injured and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after he was spotted in another part of Lexington County, Berry said.
The officer’s and the suspect’s names have not been released yet.
Wilson said there is no risk to visitors, patients or staff at the hospital at this time.
