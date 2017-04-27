A volunteer firefighter wanted to see more action. So he made a hoax bomb threat.

A former volunteer Columbia firefighter has been sentenced to a year in prison for making hoax bomb threat at a Columbia hospital.
Karry Max Taylor III, 21, pleaded guilty to making a hoax bomb threat in January. He was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised released, according to a release by the office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Taylor also has to pay $1,487.77 to the city’s fire and police departments to cover the cost of dispatching teams to the threat Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road, the release said.
Federal investigators said in January 2016, three people received a text message that said, “Hey Montana, this is Sosa. Omar said he put a bomb in the parking lot or something…in the VA hospital on Garners Ferry Road. I am scared and I don’t know what to do.” Those three people notified local authorities who dispatched teams to sweep the hospital for explosives.
After determining it was a hoax, investigators traced the cell phone that sent the text message back to Taylor. Once approached, Taylor told investigators that he sent the texts to random numbers so that the incident would occupy other fire engines, allowing for firefighters at his station to be dispatched to other calls
