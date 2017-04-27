Man sentenced to five years on gun charge

A Columbia man accused of selling marijuana from his home was sentenced to five years in prison on a gun charge.
Zomelle Walker, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In addition to the five years in prison, Walker, whose nickname is “Boss G,” will spend three years under supervision after his release, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Walker was arrested after investigators found marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun at his home, when they served a search warrant on May 2, 2016, the release said.
