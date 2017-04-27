Police identify man accused of shooting at bystander, officers at Walmart

Columbia police have named a man who was shot by police officers after he allegedly shot another man during an attempted carjacking and fired at officers at a local Walmart.
Joseph Ryan Morin-Sevrie, 25, was shot and injured on Wednesday by two Columbia police officers in the parking lot of the Walmart on Bush River Read near the intersection of Interstates 20 and 26, according to a news release by Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department.
Morin-Sevrie has not been charged with a crime, according to the release. Timmons said agents of the State Law Enforcement Division continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting and possible charges that could be filed against Morin-Sevrie.
She identified the officer involved in the shooting as D. Robinson, 27, and G. Starcher, 23. Robinson has worked at the agency since June 2015, while Starcher was sworn in last Friday.
Both were dispatched on Wednesday to the Walmart around noon to reports of a man who was armed and acting erratically in the store, said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook at the time.
When the officers arrived, the man ran across the parking lot toward the Murphy Gas station in the same shopping complex, Holbrook said.
The man, later identified as Morin-Sevrie, allegedly shot in the arm a 76-year-old man while attempting to steal his car, Timmons said. Though the elderly man was not identified in the release, Holbrook said he did not receive life-threatening injuries.
Morin-Sevrie then turned to officers and allegedly fired his weapon, Timmons said. Both officers responded, striking Morin-Sevrie at least once, said Holbrook on Wednesday.
A SLED background check showed Morin-Sevrie’s criminal history dates back to 2009, with charges raging from harassment and resisting arrest to domestic violence and burglary. He also has been arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and has faced several drug-related charges.
Comments