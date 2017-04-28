Armed robber targets Columbia Dollar General

Columbia police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store Thursday night.
A suspect entered Dollar General, 2900 Leesburg Road, around 10:15 p.m. Thursday armed with a weapon, according to Columbia Police Department.
The suspect reportedly stole cash from the store then fled from the scene.
CPD reported investigators are trying to determine if the incident was captured on surveillance video.
The department also reported a K9 team was assisting in the search for the suspect.
Anyone with information the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
