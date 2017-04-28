Crime & Courts

April 28, 2017 12:08 PM

Deputies say mother, young children tested positive for meth

By Jane Moon Dail

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C.

A Sumter-area woman was arrested after she and her two children were tested positive for methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Megan Nicole Watford, 28, of Pearson Road and her 2-year-old and 7-year-old children all tested positive for methamphetamine in their bodies, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department. Watford and the younger child also tested positive for amphetamine.

The test were taken on Nov. 28 and a social worker reported the findings to deputies, according to the incident report.

Watford was charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

She was booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. She was also booked for unrelated charges of transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, driving under suspension and advertising for the sale/manufacture/possession of drugs.

