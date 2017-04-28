Kindergarten teacher accused of sexually assaulting student still on the lam

Authorities continued on Friday to search for a kindergarten teacher accused of sexually assaulting a young child.
Warrants have been issued for Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 40, on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced through a news release on Thursday that they were looking for Rodriguez.
He allegedly sexually battered a student of Red Bank Elementary “multiple times” while on duty at school, the release said. Rodriguez, who went by “Señor Isturiz,” taught Spanish at the school of about 550 students.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the “acts happened during the current school year.”
Rodriguez’ last day at Red Bank was April 7, just before the start of spring break, said Lexington 1 school district spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill.
He taught school in Venezuela for three years before being hired by Lexington 1 in August 2014, she said. Rodriguez was teaching under a visa sponsored by Education Partners International out of North Carolina, Hill said.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information on Rodriguez’ whereabouts or other incidents to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest.
Staff writer Clif LeBlanc contributed to this story.
