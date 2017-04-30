Stabbing victim uncooperative after Sunday assault in northeast Richland

A man is refusing to cooperate with deputies after being stabbed early Sunday.
The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. on the 8500 block of Old Percival Road, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department. That’s just off Interstate 20 near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Deputies found the male victim with a stab wound to the lower body, Wilson said. The man, who is not cooperating with authorities, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
