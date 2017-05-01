Reporting sexual assault challenging for college students

A year and a half ago, Aubrianna Gonzales couldn’t stop throwing up.
At the time, she was a junior studying communication and women’s leadership at Clemson University, and headed to Clemson’s Redfern Health Center for help. She was misdiagnosed with the stomach flu, told the vomiting would end after 10 days and sent on her way.
The idea of morning sickness hadn’t really crossed her mind, she said, because she was so focused on forgetting it had even happened — she had been raped.
“I really just pretended that it didn’t happen,” said Gonzales, who’s now a senior. “Never told anybody, didn’t think about telling anybody, barely even remembered that it happened myself and it didn’t occur to me again until I found out that I was pregnant.”
One in five women (and one in 16 men) are sexually assaulted while in college, and more than 90 percent of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report the incident, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. The rate of false reporting lies between 2 and 10 percent, the NSVRC reported.
Chris Miller, Clemson’s dean of students, said sexual assault is an issue the university isn’t shying away from. According to the university’s crime statistics, the number of reported sex offenses tripled from four reports in 2013 to 12 in 2014, and rose again slightly to 13 in 2015.
“You’ll see an uptick, and the uptick, we believe, is we’ve done a better job educating and providing more and more support,” Miller said. “People say, ‘You’ve got three times more sexual assault.’ Yes, that’s right. It becomes more and more representative of what’s actually happening.”
Gonzales, though, is not part of that uptick.
“Being aware of just people’s perceptions and the rape culture that is perpetuated every day, I wasn’t confident in going and reporting this to anybody, whether it was on campus or even just locally to the police department,” Gonzales said. “I didn’t see how that was going to be more helpful for me, I didn’t want to deal with the perpetrator again. It just didn’t seem like the best thing for me to do at the time.”
When Gonzales reached out to family and friends to share her story and seek support, she was met with several responses. Some questioned her accountability, few actually understood what she endured and many urged her to report it. The pressure Gonzales felt to take legal action took away from her own needs as a survivor — everyone wanted her to fight back, but she said they didn’t seem to realize she was already trying to.
To seek justice, and often to feel safe, sexual assault survivors have to decide if they want to navigate their judicial options and open themselves up to judgment and questioning. By following through with an investigation, either through the university or local law enforcement, survivors can be subjected to interrogation, accusation, name-calling and doubt.
“Do I think that it could have somewhat of a chilling effect on reporting when those kinds of things come up, or they could come up? I do,” Miller said. “Which I think is one reason why people are not so readily willing to come forward, because people can say things about them that are, in fact, not true.”
Ann Christie knows that feeling firsthand. Now a senior civil engineering major at Clemson, she said being sexually assaulted in fall 2013 deeply affected her first semester on campus. Christie reported the incident to the university about two months later, but felt no sense of security in doing so.
“He knew my name, he knew who I was. He knew I was coming after him ... and it was terrifying,” Christie said. “My first couple of months here on Clemson’s campus were terrifying and it never felt safe.”
Christie’s reporting the assault initiated the university’s process of abiding by the federal law known as Title IX. Christie soon found herself in a hearing that seemed very similar to a trial. It felt backward, though, as if she had done something wrong.
A single curtain separated her from the man she said attacked her, a man who appeared with a lawyer and character witnesses in tow. The curtain failed to protect her from him in this setting, and his ability to speak to her ripped her into a stark reality — no one had prepared her for this.
“Going through that and having him have the ability to yell at me, to ask me questions, to ask me the questions of, ‘Did you go home with guys all the time? Do you know someone in my fraternity that you’re trying to get back at? Do you know me and are you trying to get back at me? Do you sleep around?’,” Christie said. “It kind of gave me that feeling that no one’s listening. No one cares, no one believes me. And when I was telling my story to the panel, I didn’t think they believed me either.”
Miller said that sort of communication isn’t permitted in a university hearing; the opposing entities aren’t allowed to speak with each other, and have to direct their sentiments and objections toward the chairperson leading the hearing.
“I am not aware of that happening that the accuser would be allowed to interrogate the alleged victim,” Miller said. “Let’s say, hypothetically, there was an issue wherein the accused and his response to the allegation, ‘Well, it’s just not true.’ And that, ‘She’s lying,’ which we get a lot and that, ‘She has had sex with numerous members of fraternity’ and that, ‘She has an ongoing relationship with the president of my fraternity.’ Those things can in fact be brought up during the hearing, they can.”
Christie later appealed the decision, but her request was denied by then-Vice President of Student Affairs Gail DiSabatino.
Almeda Jacks, who stepped in after DiSabatino left the position in December 2014, is spearheading an independent study this summer of how Clemson handles sexual assault on campus, Miller said.
“We can always get better, so we will have a full, comprehensive assessment of best practices as it relates to the Office of Community and Ethical Standards and that’s her charge this summer,” Miller said. “We have not had an evaluation like that, so we need one.”
Regardless of what entity an assault is reported to, the report ultimately will make its way to the Title IX coordinator — at Clemson, that’s Alesia Smith. If the issue is student-to-student, Title IX conducts an investigation and submits its findings to the Office of Community and Ethical Standards. OCES then convenes a hearing board, issues any notices or communications to the students involved, conducts the hearing and comes to a final conclusion.
At these hearings, which are usually held in the University Union, a panel of faculty, staff, students and a chairperson is assembled and listens to any evidence, reports, character witnesses and questions from both sides. It is not uncommon, Miller said, for the accused student to bring a lawyer.
“A lot of times now they bring their lawyers, we see a lot of that now,” Miller said.
Title IX covers a lot more than just sexual assault. It’s goal is to preserve gender equality in education. As part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, it states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Just about every higher ed institution, both public and private, receives some sort of federal funding — often through federal financial aid programs used by students. And because of that, those institutions are subject to Title IX regulations.
Those regulations require any incidents of gender discrimination, including sexual assault, reported to a school’s Title IX coordinator are investigated.
Olivia London, prevention and specialized advocacy coordinator at the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Columbia, said some students misunderstand the role Title IX plays in cases of gender violence and discrimination.
“It can get confusing because I think a lot of people and a lot of students don’t realize the Title IX coordinator is not their advocate,” London said. “The Title IX coordinator is responsible to the student body and to the college. They’re not a survivor advocate, which I think sometimes people mistake them for.”
Students have several options, though Title IX is appealing primarily because of the quicker time frame it can offer, London said. Filing a report and undergoing a local law enforcement investigation can take longer than going through the Title IX coordinator and, in Clemson’s case, the Office of Community and Ethical Standards.
Title IX and OCES charges unfortunately have a downfall, London said: If a student who is sanctioned through an OCES hearing changes schools, any punishments they received generally don’t carry over. Criminal charges, on the other hand, would remain on a perpetrator’s record.
The way each school handles cases of sexual assault varies, London added, but most offer additional services to students.
Sarah Allen, coordinator of Clemson’s relationship and sexual violence services program CU CARES, said there are ample resources available to students who are seeking help. Individual counseling, couples counseling, several types of group therapy, trauma-specific processing groups, skill-based workshops to help develop coping skills, online therapy, psychiatry and dialectical behavioral therapy are just some of the options available to students seeking both immediate and long-term care.
The services, with the exception of psychiatry, are all built into students’ health fee.
“We start with an initial assessment process, and what that looks like is the individual sitting down with a counselor one on one and seeing how we can help them from there,” Allen said. “Everyone is different, every survivor is different.”
On April 11, Gonzales, Christie and several other survivors hosted Our Story: Clemson, an event open to the public where they were able to share their stories and experiences, unfiltered and unabashed. Around 50 people attended the talk in Tillman Hall, including Allen, who found it to be heartbreaking and heartwarming, simultaneously.
“The event was extremely empowering. It brings tears to your eyes because you know it’s an upsetting topic, but it doesn’t have to be traumatic forever,” Allen said. “It’s wonderful and beautiful to hear stories of survivors and knowing what progress they have made.”
Speaking out about sexual assault requires immense strength — survivors can have the tendency to internalize the event, turning it over in the minds and deeply considering the notion they could have been at fault, allowing the assault to marinate and fester to the point where they don’t believe themselves anymore. Being brave enough to push past the general disbelief and negativity toward discussing sexual assault is an uphill battle, Miller said.
“I will tell you that it takes great courage. It takes incredible courage and a great deal of fortitude to be public,” Miller said. “It is absolutely the negative stigma that goes with it that makes it even more difficult.”
Megan McElroy, a junior special education major who also spoke at the April 11 event, said as a survivor of sexual assault, the most helpful people are those who simply listen. Setting aside judgments and preconceived notions of what qualifies as rape or sexual assault is more important than trying to analyze each and every detail of a survivor’s ordeal.
“The victim blaming of were you drinking? What were you wearing? Those types of things, they don’t help,” McElroy said. “Because it doesn’t matter what you were wearing, it doesn’t matter if you were drunk or if you were sober. What matters is you were taken advantage of and put in a position that you never should have been in.”
As an incoming freshman a few years ago, McElroy saw Clemson as a beacon of hope, a welcome change after her assault in high school left her questioning herself and her faith. She tried to abandon what had happened and start fresh at Clemson, and found solace in speaking with a counselor on campus and ultimately beginning to speak out about the pervasive and permanent effects of sexual assault on survivors.
“My emotions, they were all over the place for the longest time. Between being depressed and being anxious and being angry, and then kind of hating myself because there were still some days where I didn’t believe that what happened was actually me being taken advantage of,” McElroy said. “But it’s gotten easier in the way that I feel like I’ve matured in my journey as a survivor, and that I feel more empowered now that my story has been out there.”
