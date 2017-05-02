Crime & Courts

Gun, knife confiscated from Lexington County 6th grader Monday

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A student was found with a knife and gun at an Irmo-area school Monday.

The CrossRoads Intermediate School student had an unloaded handgun and a knife on him at school Monday, according to Katrina Goggins, a spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District 5. The weapons were confiscated.

Additional details about the incident, including any action taken against the student, were not available Tuesday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. CrossRoads Intermediate School is an all-sixth grade school.

