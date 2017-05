Three top South Carolina football players accused of assault of veteran

Three USC football players are accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday, according to police. The alleged assault happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Five Points Saloon and involved Deebo Samuel, Skai Moore and Jalen Dread, according to an incident report from the Columbia Police Department. This is a developing story. updates will be provided as they become available.