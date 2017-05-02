Burglars caught on home surveillance video

Burglars broke into two homes on Air Base Road in southeast Richland County April 28th and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of property including video systems, jewelry, TVs and a shotgun, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
One of the homes was equipped with a surveillance system which caught the crime on video. Some of the footage was released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Deportment on Tuesday in hopes the public came help identify the three burglars.
The break ins occurred between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Air Base Road in Hopkins.
If you now anything about these crimes, you are asked to call, email or text your anonymous tip to CRIMESTOPPERS: 1-888-CRIME-SC. Text TIP SC plus your message to CRIMES (274637)
