Employee punched over stolen hat at Belk, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly assaulted an employee while he attempted to steal a hat.
A suspect entered Belk at Village at Sandhill, 670 Promenade Place, around 2 p.m. March 5 and reportedly stole a Polo hat valued at $40, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
When an employee approached the suspect, the suspect struck the victim with his fist, knocking the employee to the ground, the release stated.
The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.
The suspect the fled the area on foot.
He was described as a black man with a large build with a Caribbean accent.
Surveillance video showed he was wearing a gray Ralph Lauren zip-up hoodie, a white T-shirt, black pants and a black knit hat at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information the incident can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward.
